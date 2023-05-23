Man Utd losing patience with Anthony Martial

Manchester United is reportedly ready to part ways with forward Anthony Martial. According to The Sun, the club’s hierarchy are ready to consider offers for the 27 year-old Frenchman, who has scored just eight goals in 27 appearances this season.

The Daily Mail says Liverpool is the latest club to join the growing list of suitors for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi. Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham are all believed to be interested in the 22 year-old England international, but his valuation of as much as £50million could prove a significant obstacle for any deal to get across the line.

Arsenal has set a £26m price tag on striker Folarin Balogun, according to the Daily Express. Citing Calciomercato, the paper says AC Milan has made the 21 year-old American its primary transfer target this summer, while RB Leipzig is also weighing up a potential move.

And The Sun says Manchester United is in the process of trying to make a deal for 26 year-old South Korea defender Kim Min-jae, who has helped Napoli win the Serie A title this season.

Neymar: Manchester United is weighing up an approach for the 31year-old Paris St Germain forward, L’Equipe reports.

Declan Rice: Sky Sport Germany says Bayern Munich views the 24year-old West Ham midfielder as a primary target for the summer transfer window.