Man United's Williams moves to Norwich on loan

The versatile full-back becomes Norwich's latest acquisition during a busy transfer window as they look to retain their top-flight status.

The 20-year-old's breakthrough campaign with United came in 2019-20, playing 36 times across all competitions in the absence of the injured Luke Shaw.

Playing three games more than Shaw, Williams produced 194 recoveries in comparison to the England international's total of 131, while also winning 11 more duels than his club colleague.

Learn more about our new recruit and his career so far! ⬇ — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 23, 2021

However, with an upturn in Shaw's form and the arrival of Alex Telles at Old Trafford, the academy product - who signed a new four-year deal last term - has fallen down the pecking order.

Upon completion of his loan move to Norwich, Williams told the club's official website: "It feels very different. It’s the first time I’ve ever played for a different club before but I’m just really excited to get started, meet everybody and get my season going.

"It’s a massive club and I like the way they play. I’ve watched them over the years and seen how they play.

"The club like to play out from the back and play football. That really inspired me to come here, and I think that the head coach can really improve me as a player."

Daniel Farke awaits confirmation over whether Williams can feature against Bournemouth in the EFL Cup, but the Norwich head coach is delighted with the new addition.

"Brandon is a young player full of potential," Farke said on Monday. "He has already proven that he can perform on the top level and that he is capable of playing for Manchester United. He has many good skills and qualities.

"We wanted to bring someone in who was capable of playing in the full-back positions to strengthen our squad.

"Brandon has played a lot at left-back for Manchester United, but we know he is also capable of playing on the right side, too."