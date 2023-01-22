Juventus reportedly offers Vlahovic to Man United

That is part of the immediate fallout from the Serie A giant's 15-point deduction for alleged financial irregularities and false accounting.

Juventus will appeal the court decision but it does leave it in a major battle to remain in European contention, slipping to 10th already, and reports suggest it will have a tough task on its hands to keep hold of some of its key players.

Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic has been offered to Manchester United according to 90min, amid the fallout from the Bianconeri's 15-point deduction.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have also been alerted to his availability.

Playing Champions League football is key for the Serbian striker, who has 16 goals in 36 games for Juventus, and the club understands the player's position and could sell in January or at the end of the season.

ROUND-UP

– Jude Bellingham is set to turn down a new Borussia Dortmund contract offer, with Manchester City confident it is in the box seat to land him, reports the Star. Liverpool and Real Madrid are also interested in the England midfielder.

– Arsenal has commenced discussions with Ivan Fresneda as it looks to sign the Real Valladolid right-back, according to Fabrizio Romano.

– Sport reports that Chelsea is willing to exchange Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech for Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie.

– Roma is set to move for Udinese forward Gerard Deulofeu should it sell Nicolo Zaniolo, claims Calciomercato.

– The Athletic reports Manchester City is discussing a contract extension with Ilkay Gundogan amid interest from Barcelona.

– The Daily Mail claims that Frank Lampard is on the verge of being sacked as Everton manager following Sunday's 2-0 loss to West Ham.