Ramazani, 19, reportedly rejected a contract offer from United earlier this year and became a free agent.

The Belgium youth international made his only senior appearance for United in November last year, coming off the bench against Astana in the Europa League.

Almeria, in Spain's Segunda Division, announced that Ramazani has signed on until 2025.

After finishing fourth in the table in 2019-1920, Almeria – which last played in LaLiga in 2014-2015 – fell in the play-off semi-finals.