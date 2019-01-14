LaLiga
Dortmund signs Balerdi from Boca

Leonardo Balerdi has swapped Boca Juniors for Borussia Dortmund after signing a long-term deal at Signal Iduna Park.

Borussia Dortmund completed the signing of Argentina Under-20 defender Leonardo Balerdi from Boca Juniors.

The centre-back has only made five league appearances for the beaten Copa Libertadores finalist, but is regarded as a top prospect, with Dortmund paying a fee reportedly in the region of €15 million.

"The acquisition of Leonardo Balerdi was originally planned for the summer but has been brought forward," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said. "Leonardo is an intelligent centre-back and strong defensively. He also has a good build-up and passing game.

"We are very glad that he has chosen us and we're convinced that he will help us with his talent in the future."

The 19 year-old has signed a "long-term contract" with Dortmund and will hope to flourish at a club renowned for developing young players.

