Brobbey completes Ajax return from Leipzig

The young forward moved to the Bundesliga side on a free transfer ahead of the 2021-2022 campaign but made just one top-flight start and a further eight off the bench in an unhappy spell.

Brobbey subsequently returned to Ajax, where he came through the youth ranks, on loan in January and scored seven goals in 13 games to help Erik ten Hag's team secure the title.

Ten Hag was reportedly keen to link up with the 20-year-old again at Old Trafford, but Ajax, which was in need of a forward after selling Sebastien Haller to Borussia Dortmund, has now agreed to pay Leipzig €16.4 million ($24.2 million) up front to complete a full transfer, with the deal potentially reaching €19.4 million ($28.6 million). Brobbey has agreed a five-year deal with the club.

Prior to moving to Leipzig, Brobbey scored six times in 19 games having made his debut in October 2020.