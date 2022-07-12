WAFCON 2022
Brentford breaks transfer record for Lewis-Potter

Brentford completed the signing of Keane Lewis-Potter from Hull City for a reported £16million, a club-record fee.

The highly-rated youngster has penned an initial six-year deal at the Brentford Community Stadium, with reports suggesting the overall package could be worth £20m.

Lewis-Potter is the second purchase of pre-season for the Bees after Aaron Hickey, who was briefly Brentford's record signing when he joined from Bologna for £14m last week.

The versatile forward is an England Under-21 international and came through the youth ranks at Hull, with 2021-2022 being a particularly productive season for him.

Lewis-Potter, 21, scored 13 goals and assisted a further four, which drew plenty of interest from the Premier League.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank told the club's website after the signing was announced: "I am pleased that we have managed to sign one of the biggest young talents in the Championship.

"He had a very good season last year. He scored 13 goals and contributed four assists in a team that were fighting a little bit towards the bottom of the league. Those are impressive numbers.

"We have a player who scores his goals by arriving in the box and attacking the last line. He gets in the position to convert the chances made for him. He is a flexible player, he can play both sides, as a striker and as a 10 if we want to do that. He has a very good mentality.

"He fits the Brentford model perfectly. He is a good young player who we think has the qualities to play in the Premier League now. He will also develop even further."

