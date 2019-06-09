Zidansek retains Bol Open title

The No.1 seed only held serve twice in each set in a strange final on Monday (AEST), but sealed a 7-5 7-5 victory.

Zidansek saved a match point in a battling defeat of Kaja Juvan in an all-Slovenian semi-final and made hard work of beating No.2 seed Sorribes Tormo.

The 21-year-old bucked the trend by winning her service games to lead 6-5 in both sets and followed up those holds with breaks as Sorribes Tormo was punished for struggling badly on serve.

Zidansek was a beaten finalist in Nurnberg last month, but she was not to be denied a second title at the same tournament where she won a first.