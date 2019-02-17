Schwartzman back from the brink to beat Thiem

Home favourite Schwartzman was staring down the barrel of defeat against No.1 seed Thiem, who had an 11-0 record in Buenos Aires, after slipping 4-1 down in the decider.

In a match that swung this way and that, Schwartzman embarked on a four-game winning streak and had the opportunity to serve out for the match, only to lose his nerve and see Thiem level at 5-5.

Austrian Thiem then had match point on Schwartzman's next service game, but the Argentine fought off the threat and clinched the breaker with the first match point of his own to punch his ticket to the final.

No.3 seed Cecchinato had a decidedly easier route to the final as he overcame Guido Pella 6-4 6-2.