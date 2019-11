Socceroos star Tom Rogic provided the assist for Odsonne Edouard as Celtic thumped Livingston 4-0.

Starting in his third Scottish Professional Football League match of the season Rogic wasted little time before making an impact, with an inch perfect threaded ball in the 18th minute which put Odsonne through on goal.

The 21 year-old French striker provided the finish the assist deserved to put the Hoops on the front foot midway through the first half.