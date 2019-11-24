Starting in his third Scottish Professional Football League match of the season Rogic wasted little time before making an impact, with an inch perfect threaded ball in the 18th minute which put Odsonne through on goal.

The 21 year-old French striker provided the finish the assist deserved to put the Hoops on the front foot midway through the first half.

Livingston, in the midst of a five-match winless run, dug in, but Scott Brown broke the resistance in the 57th-minute.

James Forest then scored a brace as Celtic stayed on top of the standings with a superior goals differential to Old Firm rivals Rangers.