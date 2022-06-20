Leao starred during Milan's triumphant Serie A campaign in the 2021-2022 season, scoring 11 goals and contributing a further eight assists as the Rossoneri beat city rival Inter to the Scudetto on the final day of the season.

The contributions of the Portugual forward have not gone unnoticed, with Real Madrid having been attributed with an interest in the 23 year-old.

While Scaroni did not erase the fears of fans that Leao could be lured away from the club, he outlined evidence that Milan has done well in the past to land suitable replacements for those that moved elsewhere.

"Leao is without doubt a precious gem but Milan has shown itself able to replace the seemingly irreplaceable," he told the 'La Politica Nel Pallone' podcast.

"I remember [Simon] Kjaer's injury and the introduction of [Pierre] Kalulu, in retrospect we are all happy to have discovered a new talent."

Last week it was reported that Leao had snubbed the offer of a new contract with Milan, which would have extended his deal until 2026.

His deal is due to expire in 2024 and that could result in a transfer either this year or next in order for the Serie A champion to receive a fee.