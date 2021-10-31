Despite controlling possession in the Serie A clash, Simone Inzaghi's third-placed side had to be patient for the breakthrough at San Siro on Monday (AEDT).

It finally arrived on the hour mark courtesy of Correa's marvellous strike and the Argentina international doubled the lead with a clinical finish just eight minutes later.

On just his third start for the club - and first at San Siro - the Lazio loanee took his tally to four for the season since arriving from the Biancocelesti.

And the forward believes he and his team-mates reaped the rewards for their patience.

"It was a very complicated game and it was so important to get the three points," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"There were very few spaces, but we never stopped playing our football.

"Unfortunately, injuries slowed my progress this season, but I am getting back in shape and will try to help the team any way I can.

"Things weren't going well for me in the first half today either, but I never stopped trying.

"Now, we have to continue along this path, because everyone in the team wants the same thing."

Following a second successive clean sheet, head coach Inzaghi feels that was testament to the balance within his side.

"This was not a simple game, as we know Udinese are a physical side who closed down the spaces," he said.

"The lads didn't have much time to prepare, but we worked really hard and must continue after two consecutive victories with clean sheets.

"We have excellent defenders, but a clean sheet depends on balance throughout the team and not just the defenders."