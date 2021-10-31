Correa had not been on target for the Nerazzurri since striking twice on his debut against Hellas Verona in August but doubled his tally for the champion on Monday (AEDT).

The forward took both goals superbly as Simone Inzaghi's third-placed side extended its unbeaten run to four matches.

Lautaro Martinez came on as a late substitute at the end of a week in which he signed a new deal, with Inzaghi rotating his squad ahead of a Champions League clash against Sheriff and the Milan derby in the next week.

Nicolo Barella twice went close to an early opening goal, landing a dipping long-range drive on the roof of the net and forcing Marco Silvestri to save with his feet at the end of a sweeping Inter move that was started by Edin Dzeko.

Andrea Ranocchia headed Hakan Calhanoglu's corner just over from close range and the lively Barella fired straight at Silvestri.

Dzeko was unable to reach a Ranocchia flick-on as desperate last-ditch defending frustrated Inter once again.

The Nerazzurri continued to dominate possession after the break and finally produced a moment of class to open the scoring just before the hour mark.

Ivan Perisic enabled Correa to race away down the left flank with a brilliant dummy and the Argentina international cut into the penalty area before burying a clinical right-foot finish into the bottom-left corner of the net.

Correa doubled Inter's advantage eight minutes later, finding the top-left corner with a sublime finish after the marauding Denzel Dumfries picked him out.

Arturo Vidal drilled narrowly wide from just outside the penalty area and Gerard Deulofeu had a goal ruled out for offside in a deserved win for Inter.