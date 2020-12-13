Napoli needed to come from behind in the stadium renamed a week ago following the death of club legend Maradona last month.

Maradona led the club to its only league titles in 1987 and 1990 and the UEFA Cup in 1989.

The match in Naples was preceded by a minute's silence in memory of Italy's 1982 World Cup winner Paolo Rossi, who died on Wednesday, aged 64.

Jakub Jankto put Sampdoria ahead in the 20th minute, but Hirving Lozano came off the bench in the second half to spark a Napoli revival.

Lozano got his head to a Dries Mertens cross seven minutes after the break with the Mexican international then crossing for Andrea Petagna to nod in the winner with 22 minutes remaining.