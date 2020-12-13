Bologna's Andrea Poli turned into his own net after five minutes before Edin Dzeko added a second to give the host a two-goal advantage after 10 minutes.

The Bosnian became the third highest scorer in Roma's history with his 111th club goal.

Lorenzo Pellegrini, Jordan Veretout and Henrikh Mkhitaryan added three more before the break, with a Bryan Cristante own goal putting Bologna on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile in Bergamo, Atalanta eased past Fiorentina 3-0, days after qualifying for the Champions League last-16.

Robin Gosens opened the scoring just before half-time when he finished off a Duvan Zapata cross.

A Ruslan Malinovskyi free-kick nine minutes after the break, and a Rafael Toloi header in the 63rd minute secured all three points for the northeners who are in eighth position with a game in hand.

Fiorentina is in 17th position after their sixth league match in a row without a win.

-AFP