Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s name labours on the tongue but he’s easy on the eye, with four goals in his first five games since joining Napoli.

Unfazed by expectation, Kvaratskhelia has stepped into Napoli’s attack, replacing two club greats in Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne - who amassed a combined 831 appearances for the Blues.

The Georgia international glides past defenders with a cocky swagger which belies his 21 years, earning himself the moniker ‘Kvaradona’ among Napoli fans – a nod to club legend Diego Maradona.

Humbled by the comparisons, Khvicha isn’t letting the fan adoration get to his head, saying: “Great responsibility comes with being mentioned in the same sentence as him. I can’t come close to Maradona, but I will give my all to be a big player for this club.”

This kid is quickly becoming a superstar, so how did Napoli manage to snap him up for a reported €10 million fee in a summer window when Premier League sides alone spent €2.2 billion?

Kvaratskhelia's road to Naples had its bumps, but the resilient youngster made the most of every challenge which presented itself. During the war in Ukraine, FIFA permitted foreign players in Russia to suspend their contracts, and Kvaratskhelia obliged, leaving Rubin Kazan to return home with Georgian side Dinamo Batumi in the Erovnuli Liga.

After eight goals in 11 appearances, Napoli had seen enough and pounced - signing Kvaratskhelia on a five-year deal before any European rivals caught on.

At 6’1, Kvaratskhelia combines his athletic frame with mesmerising dribbling to devastating effect.

Insigne and Mertens were conductors opting for patient build-up, but the ‘Georgian Messi’ is helter-skelter – driving forward in one-on-one situations and looking to conjure up goalscoring opportunities with every touch. He averages more than double the number of dribbles per game (7.8) than Insigne’s 3.1.

Kvaratskhelia has left a lasting impression on every club he’s played for – including Russian powerhouse Lokomotov Moscow, where former coach Yury Syomin wept when he learned the fleet-footed winger would not be staying beyond his five-month loan deal.

His relentless counter-pressing and energy has revolutionised Luciano Spaletti’s attack this season - and frighteningly, his coach believes he's yet to hit peak form.

“He still has too much pressure on him. As soon as he frees himself from that pressure, he will show people what a player he is. Today there were a few more times when he held up the ball and doubted himself in the one-on-one.”

On face value, it seems a harsh assessment on a 21 year-old, but Napoli knows Kvaratskhelia's potential, and will push the prodigal Georgian on until he reaches it.

Can ‘Kvaradona’ emulate Maradona and lead the club to its first Scudetto since 1989-1990? With the form he’s shown to start his career Naples, fans have every right to believe.