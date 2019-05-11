A first-half header from Hakan Calhanoglu was enough to give Gennaro Gattuso's side maximum points against the struggling Viola.

The result puts pressure back on Atalanta in third and Inter Milan in fourth in the race for a place in next season's UEFA Champions League.

Alban Lafont made two smart saves in the space of three minutes to deny Suso and Calhanoglu, as Milan made all the early running in Florence against a team with only one win in all competitions since the start of February.

It got the breakthrough 10 minutes before the interval, with Calhanoglu glancing Suso's curling cross from the right into the bottom-left corner.

Fiorentina showed far more endeavour in the early minutes of the second half and Gianluigi Donnarumma reacted well to keep out Kevin Mirallas' strike after the Belgian forward's strong run.

Donnarumma then had to claw the ball away from the right-hand corner of his net after Franck Kessie sent it towards goal, and only a combination of goalkeeper and Alessio Romagnoli stopped Federico Chiesa as Fiorentina pushed.

It could not find a way through Donnarumma or a resilient Milan defence, though, and it could have been worse had substitute Patrick Cutrone not wasted a clear chance on the counter-attack with 10 minutes left.