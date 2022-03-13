Chile international Sanchez came off the bench and struck in the third added minute, after Gleison Bremer's first-half finish looked to have done enough for the hosts at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

On the back of its midweek Champions League exit to Liverpool, Simone Inzaghi's Inter missed the chance to put telling pressure on Serie A leader Milan, trimming the difference between the city rivals to just four points after labouring against mid-table opposition.

Ivan Juric's Torino could not quite snap a six-game winless streak, but its hard-earned point at the very least likely ends any remote chance of a relegation battle in Turin this season.