WATCH Serie A LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

French defender Kalulu netted a superb first-half opener for the Rossoneri, who restricted Empoli to just one shot in the first 45 minutes during a dominant showing.

Although the visitors improved after the break, they struggled to create clear-cut chances against the title challengers, as Milan took an important three points from a tight affair.

The result gave Stefano Pioli's men breathing space at the top of Serie A, while Empoli remains without a win in 2022.

Milan was denied an early lead when Guglielmo Vicario saved well from Alessandro Florenzi's curling effort, and it again went close when the ball ricocheted off Sandro Tonali and rolled just wide of the post.

But the hosts did hit the front on 19 minutes when Kalulu finished brilliantly from the edge of the area, firing home with his left instep after an Olivier Giroud free-kick had been deflected into his path.

However, Mike Maignan was forced into two stops within five minutes of the restart, turning Sebastiano Luperto's header around the post before punching Nedim Bajrami's goal-bound corner away.

Two tame Junior Messias shots, both drawing routine saves from Vicario, were the sum of Milan's efforts for much of a dull second half in which chances were at a premium.

However, Milan's solid defensive display was enough to hand it the victory and strengthen its position in one of Europe's closest title races.

With rival Inter Milan travelling to Torino on Monday (AEDT), Milan has, at least for the time being, established a five-point lead at the top of Serie A.

The Rossoneri are now unbeaten in seven league games, earning four wins and three draws, as they hit form at the ideal time in the hunt for a first league title since 2011.

They must now hope Inter drop points in its two games in hand to keep ahead of the chasing pack.

Milan's next Serie A fixture takes it to Cagliari in a week's time, while Empoli will host Verona in league action the next day.