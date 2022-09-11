Juventus came from two goals down to earn a 2-2 home draw against Salernitana in a game that saw three red cards dished out after a potential winner for the host was ruled out by VAR deep into stoppage time.

Antonio Candreva scored against his former team to put Salernitana in front, before Krzysztof Piatek rifled home a penalty to give the visitor a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Bremer's powerful header cut the visitors' advantage and Leonardo Bonucci scored the rebound from his own missed penalty to equalise in the 93rd minute.

There was more drama to come, though, as Arkadiusz Milik thought he had netted a 94th minute winner, only for it to be chalked off by VAR for offside. Before that, he received a red card for his celebrations, while Juan Cuadrado, Salernitana's Federico Fazio and Juve head coach Massimiliano Allegri were also dismissed for their roles in a massive melee on the pitch.