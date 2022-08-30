The host was in front early on when Correa converted a rebound from a parried Edin Dzeko shot, before a superb strike from Barella made it 2-0 before half-time.

Simone Inzaghi’s host took its foot off the gas after the interval, but it added a third through substitute Martinez before David Okereke netted a late consolation.

The three points mean Inter bounces back from Saturday's (AEST) 3-1 defeat to Lazio as it moves up to second, just one point behind leader Roma. Cremonese are still yet to pick up a point this season, kept off the bottom by Monza on goal difference.

The host was ahead after 12 minutes when visiting goalkeeper Ionut Radu, on loan from Inter, palmed a powerful Dzeko shot straight into the path of Correa, who finished with ease.

Inter dominated the first half, and it doubled its lead shortly before the break with a wonderful volley from Barella, after a perfectly weighted cross from Hakan Calhanoglu picked him out on the edge of the box.

After the interval, the visitor started to have more of the ball and a vicious Luca Zanimacchia effort flew just over Samir Handanovic’s crossbar.

Dzeko nearly added a third for Inter when a brilliant Denzel Dumfries flick-on put the striker in on goal, but Radu made an excellent stop from the close-range shot.

Despite Cremonese's improved second-half performance, Martinez secured the three points with an excellent finish into the bottom corner after Barella played him in.

The visitor grabbed its reply in the dying seconds, with a delightful curling effort from Okereke denying Inter a clean sheet.