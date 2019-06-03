Verona punishes nine-man Cittadella for Serie A spot

Alfredo Aglietti's men had it all to do after Friday's (AEST) 2-0 defeat but Mattia Zaccagni's 27th-minute opener set the comeback in motion and Cittadella crumbled in the second half at Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi.

The visitor lost both Luca Parodi and substitute Federico Proia to second yellow cards in a chaotic 15-minute period that saw Samuel Di Carmine level the tie on aggregate.

Verona only needed an aggregate draw to go up by virtue of its higher finish on the table and Karim Laribi settled the tie seven minutes from the end, dashing Cittadella's bid for a maiden Serie A appearance.