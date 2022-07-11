Torreira in talks with Roma as he pushes for Arsenal exit

The Uruguay international has spent the past two seasons out on loan after falling out of favour at Emirates Stadium, playing 26 times for Atletico Madrid in the 2020-2021 season before making 35 appearances for Fiorentina last term.

Torreira's time in Florence was largely successful; having only scored four times in 89 Arsenal appearances, he netted five Serie A goals for Fiorentina as they finished seventh, a tally only bettered by Nicolas Gonzalez (seven) and now Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic (17).

And with Arsenal adding Porto's Fabio Viera to their midfield ranks in the off-season, Torreira has talked up the possibility of joining another Italian outfit in Mourinho's Roma.

"I spoke with Mourinho some time ago. He is a coach that I admire," he said.

"It is a chance that entices me, but it is not easy."

Roma has already been active in the transfer market as they attempt to build on last term's Europa Conference League win, signing Lille right-back Zeki Celik, experienced Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic and former Benfica goalkeeper Mile Svilar.

Torreira said last month there was "no chance" he would return to the Arsenal squad despite Fiorentina opting not to trigger their €15million (£12.6m) purchase option on him.