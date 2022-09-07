Pogba injury 'worsened' by non-surgical treatment

The France star initially decided against an operation to solve a lesion to the lateral meniscus in his right knee, and favoured an alternative course of treatment.

Inconsistent results during training last week, however, forced him to undergo surgery on Monday, with a predicted eight-week recovery period casting doubt on his chances of making France's Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

His decision to initially delay an operation has left Juventus frustrated, and now Rossi has outlined further how Pogba's original choice has waylaid him even more.

"The lesion to the lateral meniscus was tricky because the tissue was fragmented and the injury had worsened and when the player tried to force it by running into the field," he said.

"The conservative therapy did not work. On the contrary, the injury worsened. When we intervened, there were no conditions to complete a broken meniscus suture. It was only possible to intervene with [surgery]."

Pogba returned to Juventus for a stint, having originally left them in 2016 to return to Manchester United.

His arrival back in Turin on a free transfer has proven difficult so far thanks to his injury, and Didier Deschamps will face a decision whether to include the World Cup winner for his squad ahead of their title defence in Qatar.