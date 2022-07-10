Pogba, Di Maria backed to make Juve 'great again'

The 41-year-old won Serie A eight times with Juve before retiring in 2019.

Since then, his old side have only won one of the three Scudetti that have been contested, but Barzagli thinks their business in the transfer market can see them challenge next season.

Barzagli said: "Pogba and Di Maria shift the balance, because that's two arrivals.

"[Romelu] Lukaku has shown he can make a difference in Serie A, but the two Juventus signings bring that personality and quality that was a bit lacking.

"Pogba and Di Maria will make Juventus great again."

Di Maria has previously played in Spain with Real Madrid, England with Manchester United and France with Paris Saint-Germain, and he was officially confirmed as a Bianconeri signing on Friday – the same day Pogba jetted in to Turin.

Pogba is set for a second stint with Juve, having represented the club alongside Barzagli between 2012 and 2016, playing for United before and after that spell.