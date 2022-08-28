Pogba being targeted in 'extortion attempt'

Pogba's brother Mathias posted videos online promising to publish "great revelations" about the France international, his agent and Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

Mathias added that "the whole world, as well as my brother's fans, and even more so the French team and Juventus, deserve to know certain things".

Pogba's representatives responded in a widely released statement later on Sunday.

"The recent declarations of Mathias Pogba on social media are unfortunately not a surprise," read the statement.

"They are coming after threats and attempts of extortion by an organised gang against Paul Pogba.

"The competent bodies in Italy and France were informed a month ago and there will be no further comments in relation to the ongoing investigation."

ESPN has reported that the matter is still being investigated by French police, with the threats received by Pogba said to be very serious.

Mathias is a free agent after a spell with French fourth-tier side Belfort came to an end in April. That was the 13th club he has represented across a well-travelled career.