Nani picks Ronaldo in 'best player' debate

Ronaldo helped Juve win Serie A and the Supercoppa Italiana in his first season in Italy, scoring 28 goals in 43 games in all competitions.

However, that was the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's lowest scoring return since 2008-2009, when he netted 26 for Manchester United.

Nani – playing for MLS side Orlando City – has no doubt Ronaldo is still the best player in the world.

"It was a successful season for him. I think he did great," he said. "It is not easy to play in Italy because the football there is very tactical, the defenders there defend a lot.

"He scored a lot of goals, continued to be the best in the world. I think he did great."

While Juve won an eighth successive Serie A title, it again fell short in its bid for a first Champions League crown since 1996, losing to Ajax in the quarter-finals.