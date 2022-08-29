Lukaku to miss Milan derby

The Belgian forward sustained the issue in a training session and will be reassessed next week, though his absence means he will miss two crucial games for the Nerazzurri.

Lukaku will be forced to watch on in Wednesday's (AEST) Serie A clash against Cremonese and will remain absent for the derby against defending champion Milan this weekend.

It is also likely that the Chelsea loanee will not be able to feature when Inter commences its UEFA Champions League campaign against Bayern Munich next week.

A statement on Inter's website confirmed Lukaku had suffered an injury to the flexor of his left thigh and said his condition will be re-evaluated next week.

Reports in Italy have suggested Lukaku could be out for a longer period of 20 days, which would mean missing further clashes against Torino and Udinese in Serie A and Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League.

Inter has picked up six points from its opening three league matches, beating Lecce and Spezia before defeat to Lazio.