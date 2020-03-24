Italy's insane derby moments

beIN SPORTS has you covered with football on hold, with a selection of Classic matches, star players, epic rivalries, sport's greatest stories to get you through the lockdown.

On tonight’s menu, relive some recent derby classics in Serie A with a mouth-watering marathon from 7.30pm (AEDT). Here's the full line-up.

Roma v Lazio 2016-2017

Roma v Lazio 2017-2018

Juventus v Napoli 2016-2017

Napoli v Juventus

Inter Milan v Juventus 2017-2018

Juventus v Inter Milan 2016-2017

Inter Milan v AC Milan 2017-2018

AC Milan v Inter Milan 2016-2017

Torino v Juventus 2016-2017

To whet your appetite before tonight’s football feast, here are some of the moments which made Italian derbies truly unique.

Koulibaly clanger settles seven-goal thriller

Juventus 4-3 Napoli, 2019

Juventus was on its way to a routine win over Napoli when Cristiano Ronaldo struck on the hour to put the home side up 3-0. With the match seemingly won, Juventus capitulated in the final half hour to set up one of the most dramatic finishes to a match in recent memory.

Napoli struck three times in 15 minutes to level the scores, before the fightback was scuppered in stoppage time when the ever-reliable Kalidou Koulibaly produced an uncharacteristic clanger.

In an attempt to clear a Miralem Pjanic’s delivery into the box, the Senegalese defender failed spectacularly, turning the ball into his own net and giving the Old Lady the win in stoppage time.

When Juventus fans took it too far

Torino 4-0 Juventus, 1967

Juventus is usually the overwhelming favourite when it takes on cross-town rival Torino, but when the Bull tamed its glittered rival with a shock 4-0 win in 1967, Juventus fans responded with grave measures of their own.

A group of disgruntled Juve supporters went from the stadium to the cemetery, vandalising the grave of Torino star Gigi Meroni who was struck by a car and killed one week prior.

A picture paints a thousand words

Inter Milan 0-3 AC Milan, 2005

When AC Milan and Inter Milan met in the UEFA Champions league semi-final in 2005, a flare-up in the crowd helped fuel this already highlight combustible derby.

The Rossoneri took a 2-0 lead into the second leg and when Esteban Cambiasso’s goal was controversially rubbed out, the Inter fans erupted, hurling plastic bottles and flares onto the pitch.

While this behaviour cannot be condoned, it did prove the catalyst for on of the most iconic photos football has ever seen.

One of the best photos ever taken in football. Marco Materazzi and Rui Costa during the Milan derby. pic.twitter.com/dNSh3ErP68 — Football Factly (@FootballFactly) August 29, 2015

AC Milan went on to win the match 3-0, to seal its place in the final, while Inter was forced to play its next four home games in Europe behind closed doors for failing to control its fans.

Seedorf’s screamer wins it for Milan

AC Milan 3-2 Inter Milan, 2004

In a true game of two halves, Inter took a 2-0 lead into the interval, before AC Milan struck twice in the first 12 minutes of the second half to restore parity.

The match seemed headed for a draw, until Clarence Seedorf stepped up with a 35-yard screamer in the final five minutes to win it for AC Milan.

Derby delight inspires Scudetto run for Juve

Juventus 3-0 Inter Milan, 2003

When these two glamour clubs collide, it can often have major repercussions on the race for the Scudetto.

Such was the case in March 2003, when Juventus and Inter were joint top of the table on 48 points heading into the final stretch of the title race.

Highlights youtube

Juventus’ 3-0 win on the night proved a crushing blow for title-chasing Inter, as the Old Lady went on to clinch its 27th Scudetto.

Balotelli announces himself to the world

Juventus 2-3 Inter Milan, 2008

When Juventus and Inter met in the Coppa Italia quarter final in 2008, it was Inter’s little-known teenager named Mario Balotelli who became an overnight sensation.

The 19 year-old bagged a magnificent brace to fire Inter into the semi-finals.Sadly, the striker’s prodigal talent was often undone by controversy on and off the pitch.

Di Canio’s controversial salute

Lazio 3-1 Roma, 2005

A minority of Lazio’s hardcore ultras, have historically brandished fascist ideology at games, including banners of swastikas, anti-semitic messaging and support for fascist leader Benito Mussolini.

2005: Milan: Lazio striker Paolo di Canio has been slated across the political spectrum in Italy after he celebrated his team's derby win over Roma with a fascist salute. pic.twitter.com/QUVapP0lBJ — Moos Oliemans (@MoosOliemans) October 26, 2017

Lazio great Paolo Di Canio was widely criticised for celebrating his side’s Derby della Capitale win in 2005 with a fascist salute to the club’s ultras.

The fake news which sparked mayhem

Lazio v Roma 2004

During the derby in 2004, a riot broke out in the stands after a rumour spread of a young boy killed by a police car out the front of the stadium.

Anarchy ensued as Roma ultras stormed the pitch and began remonstrating with Roma players, including club captain Francesco Totti, who convinced the referee to abandon the match.

It turned out to be fake news, with the boy at the centre of the rumour was merely trying to escape the tear gas used to quell crowd trouble.