Coronavirus latest
TV Listings

beIN's BUMPER TV listing during the break

Classic matches, star players, epic rivalries, sport's greatest stories... beIN has it all for you while leagues across the world remain suspended due to coronavirus.

Getty Images

SUBSCRIBE TO beIN SPORTS TO ACCESS THE WORLD'S BIGGEST NAMES IN THE BEST LEAGUES

 

GOOD NEWS! ADDITIONAL MATCHES ARE AVAILABLE VIA BEIN CONNECT

 

As the sporting world takes a break amid the coronavirus pandemic, beIN will bring you the best that sport has to offer, across its three channels- beIN 1, beIN 2 and beIN 3, and streaming product beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

As a general rule, our content will be scheduled according to the following: 

  • beIN SPORT 1 – European and South American Football 
  • beIN SPORTS 2 – British Football and Cricket 
  • beIN SPORTS 3 – Tennis and Rugby Union 

 

This weekend we'l be celebrating the hat-trick heroes by showing matches in which Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick. We'll also be looking at some classic El Clasico moments, football's biggest rivalry clashes and showing matches where the goals rained down. 

On beIN 2 and beIN 3, we'll be celebrating the rise and rise of Australian tennis star Ash Barty to world-number 1 last year and taking a closer look at Australia's rugby rivalry with England. 

Here's the full listing:

 

beIN SPORTS 1

Saturday 21 March

  • 3.45am: Chelsea TV the best of Cech
  • 4am: MLS show: Rd 3
  • 4.30am: Copa Libertadores highlights – Rd 3
  • 5.30am: This is Paris
  • 6am: LaLiga Specials: Top Goals 2019-2020
  • 6.30am: LaLiga World
  • 7am: Bundesliga Weekly
  • 7.30am: Super Lig Highlights Show
  • 8am: Football’s Greatest: Ronald Koeman
  • 8.30am: Temples of Sport Camp Nou
  • 9am – 6pm: A celebration of El Clasico

  • 6pm-12am: Hat-trick Heroes Lewandowski, Mbappe, Messi, Ronaldo

Sunday 22 March

  • 12am-7am: A celebration of El Clasico
  • 7am-1pm: Hat-trick Heroes: Lewandowski, Mbappe, Messi, Ronaldo
  • 1pm-12am: The season that was: Bumper Europe review

Monday 23 March

  • 12am-11am: The season that was: Bumper Europe review
  • 11am-6.30pm: Goals Galore!
    • Atalanta v Verona
    • Bologna v AC Milan
    • RB Leipzig v Mainz
    • Frankfurt v Bayern Munich
    • Barcelona v Valladolid
    • PSG v Bordeaux

  • Amiens v PSG
  • 6.30pm-12am: Football's biggest rivalries
  • Leeds v Derby
  • Nice v Marseille
  • St Etienne v Lyon
  • Borussia Dortmund v Moenchengladbach
  • Schalke v Borussia Dortmund
  • Real Betis v Sevilla
  • Espanyol v Barcelona
  • Fiorentina v Juventus
  • Inter Milan v Juventus

  • Nice v Marseille
  • St Etienne v Lyon

Tuesday 24 March

  • 12am-3am: Chelsea TV
  • 3am-4.30am: Football’s greatest
  • 4.30am – 6am: 500 Great Goals 
  • 6am-10.30am: Football's biggest rivalries
    • Leeds v Derby
    • Nice v Marseille
    • St Etienne v Lyon
    • Borussia Dortmund v Moenchengladbach
    • Schalke v Borussia Dortmund
    • Real Betis v Sevilla
    • Espanyol v Barcelona
    • Fiorentina v Juventus
    • Inter Milan v Juventus
  • 10.30am-7pm: Goals Galore!
    • Fiorentina v Napoli
    • Inter Milan v Lecce
    • Barcelona v Real Betis
    • Atletico Madrid v Eibar
    • Monaco v Marseille
    • Juventus v Napoli
  • 7pm MLS Highlights R3
  • 7.30pm-12am Derbies of Italy
    • Roma v Lazio
    • Roma v Lazio
    • Juventus v Napoli
    • Napoli v Juventus
    • Inter Milan v Juventus
    • Juventus v Inter Milan
    • Inter Milan v AC Milan
    • AC Milan v Inter Milan
    • Torino v Juventus

Wednesday 25 March

  • 12am: MLS highlights
  • 12.30am-4am: Goals Galore!
    • Fiorentina v Napoli
    • Barcelona v Real Betis
  • 4amCelebration of LaLiga’s one-club men
  • 4.15am-6am: Goals Galore!
    • Monaco v Marseille
  • 6am-10.30am: Derbies of Italy
    • Roma v Lazio
    • Roma v Lazio
    • Juventus v Napoli
    • Napoli v Juventus
    • Inter Milan v Juventus
    • Juventus v Inter Milan
    • Inter Milan v AC Milan
    • AC Milan v Inter Milan
    • Torino v Juventus
  • 1030am: MLS highlights – Rd3
  • 11am-5.30pm: Goals Galore!
    • Borussia Dortmund v Augsburg
    • Bayern Munich v Mainz
    • Lazio v Atalanta
    • Sassuolo v Inter Milan
    • Barcelona v Valencia
  • 5.30pm: MLS highlights
  • 6pm – 9pm: Stars of LaLiga
    • Hugo Sanchez
    • Miquel Soller
    • Larranaga
    • Jorge Valdano
    • Zubizarreta
    • Luis Suarez
  • 9pm: Talking Football with Rafa Benitez
  • 9.30pm: LaLiga World
  • 10pm-11.15pm: Stars of LaLiga
    • Ronaldo Nazario
    • Lionel Messi
  • 11.15pm – Talking Football with Rafa Benitez
  • 11.45pm – LaLiga World

Thursday 26 March

  • 12.15am-6am Goals Galore!
    •  Borussia Dortmund v Augsburg
    • Bayern Munich v Mainz
    • Lazio v Atalanta
    • Barcelona v Valencia
    • Sassuolo v Inter Milan
  • 6am-9am:vStars of LaLiga
    • Hugo Sanchez
    • Miquel Soller
    • Larranaga
    • Jorge Valdano
    • Zubizarreta
    • Luis Suarez
  • 9am-9:30am: LaLiga Talking Football
  • 9:30am-10am: LaLiga World
  • 10am-5pm: Goals Galore!
    • PSG v Marseille
    • Toulouse v Lyon
    • Monaco v Lille
    • Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen
    • Bayern Munich v FC Koln
    • Atalanta v Udinese
  • 5pm-5:30pm: LaLiga Talking Football
  • 5:30pm-6pm: LaLiga World
  • 6pm-9pm: Bundesliga Feature: The Bundesliga Reports
  • 9pm-9:30: Bundesliga Special
  • 9:30-10pm: Bundesliga Weekly
  • 10am-10:30: Bundesliga Rising stars
  • 10:30pm-12am: Bundesliga Feature: The Bundesliga Reports

Friday 27 March

  • 12am-6am: Goals Galore!
    • Toulouse v Lyon
    • Bayern Munich v FC Koln
    • Atalanta v Udinese
    • Udinese v Roma
  • 6am-9am: Bundesliga Feature: The Bundesliga Reports
  • 9am-9:30: Bundesliga Special
  • 9:30am-10am: Bundesliga Weekly
  • 10am-10:30am: Super Lig highlights
  • 10:30am-7pm: Goals Galore!
    • Udinese v Roma
    • Lazio v Lecce
    • Eibar v Sevilla
    • Real Madrid v Granada
    • Barcelona v Sevilla
    • PSG v Lyon
    • Amiens v PSG
  • 7pm-12am: Football’s Greatest
    • Cafu
    • Carles Puyol
    • David Villa
    • Ian Rush
    • Lothar Matthaus
    • Marcel Desailly
    • Patrick Vieira
    • Roberto Baggio
    • Roberto Carlos
    • Samuel Eto’o
    • Cafu
    • Carles Puyol

beIN SPORTS 2

Saturday 21 March

  • 12am-6am: Cricket's Greatest
    • Curtly Ambrose
    • Brian Lara
    • Jacques Kallis
    • Muttiah Muralitharan
    • Graham Gooch
    • Ian Botham
    • Graeme Pollock
    • Curtly Ambrose
    • Kapil Dev
    • Viv Richards
    • Don Bradman
    • Dennis Lillee
    • Shane Warne
    • Glenn McGrath
    • Allan Border
  • 6am-12pm: Temples of Sport:
    • MCG
    • Lords
    • Wembley
    • Anfield
    • St Andrews
    • Alpe d’Huez
    • Camp Nou
    • Maracana
  • 12pm-3pm:  Chelsea TV
  • 3pm-6pm: Arsenal TV
  • 6pm-9am: Liverpool TV
  • 9am-12am: Chelsea TV

Sunday 22 March

  • 12am-6am: Best of EFL
    • Nottingham Forest v Derby County
    • Swansea City v Cardiff
    • Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds
    • West Brom v Leeds
  • 6am-7.30am: The best of the Old Firm Classic Matches
  • 7.30am-8.30am: Football’s Greatest
    • Graeme Souness
    • Ian Rush
  • 6am-12am – Club Channel Feature: Liverpool 2020

Monday 23 March

  • 12am-6am: Best of SPFL
    • Livingston v Celtic
    • Ross County v Rangers
    • Hibernian v Hearts
  • 6am-12pm: Cricket Feature: PSL 2020
  • 12pm-3pm: PREMIER Arsenal TV
  • 3pm-6pm: Best of EFL
  • 6pm-9pm: Arsenal TV
  • 9pm-11.50pm: PREMIER Liverpool TV
  • 11.50pm: Carabao Cup
    • Aston Villa v Liverpool

Tuesday 24 March

  • 12am-6am: Best of Carabao Cup
    • Manchester United v Manchester City
    • Manchester City v Manchester United
    • Chelsea v Manchester United
    • Aston Villa v Manchester City

  • Liverpool v Arsenal
  • 6am-9am: Arsenal TV
  • 9am-12pm: Liverpool TV
  • 12pm-3pm: Chelsea TV
  • 3pm-6pm: Best of Carabao Cup
    • Leicester City v Aston Villa
    • Aston Villa v Leicester
    • Aston Villa v Manchester City
  • 6pm-12am EFL Feature: Battle for Promotion
    • Bristol City v Leeds
    • Leeds v Preston
    • Derby County v WBA
    • Leeds v Derby
    • WBA v Huddersfield
    • Preston v WBA
    • WBA v Swansea
    • Leeds v Nottingham Forest
    • WBA v Leeds
    • WBA v Stoke
    • Nottingham Forest v Leeds
    • Millwall v WBA
    • WBA v Nottingham Forest

Wednesday 25 March

  • 12am-6am: Best of Old Firm
  • 6am-12pm: EFL Feature: Battle for Promotion
    • Leeds v Preston
    • Derby County v WBA
    • Leeds v Derby
    • WBA v Huddersfield
    • Preston v WBA
    • WBA v Swansea
    • Leeds v Nottingham Forest
    • WBA v Leeds
    • WBA v Stoke
    • Nottingham Forest v Leeds
    • Millwall v WBA
    • WBA v Nottingham Forest
  • 12pm-6pm: Cricket Feature: PSL 2020
  • 6pm-12am: Best of the Carabao Cup
    • Manchester United v Rochdale
    • Manchester City v Southampton
    • Chelsea v Manchester United
    • Liverpool v Arsenal
    • Aston Villa v Liverpool
    • Oxford v Manchester City
    • Manchester United v Colchester
    • Manchester United v Manchester City
    • Manchester City v Manchester United
    • Leicester v Aston Vill
    • Aston Villa v Leicester
    • Aston Villa v Manchester City

Thursday 26 March

  • 12am-5.30am: Best of EFL
    • Nottingham Forest v Millwall
    • Bristol City v Fulham
    • Swansea v WBA
  • 5.30am-12pm: Carabao Cup Classics
    • MK Dons v Liverpool
    • Manchester United v Rochdale
    • Manchester City v Southampton
    • Chelsea v Manchester United
    • Liverpool v Arsenal
    • Aston Villa v Liverpool
    • Oxford v Manchester City
    • Manchester United v Colchester
    • Manchester United v Manchester City
    • Manchester City v Manchester United
    • Leicester v Aston Vill
    • Aston Villa v Leicester
    • Aston Villa v Manchester City
  • 12pm-2pm: Liverpool TV
  • 2pm-4pm: Chelsea TV
  • 4pm-6pm: Arsenal TV
  • 6pm-12am: SPFL Feature: Old Enemies

Friday 27 March 

  • 12am-6am: Best of PSL
  • 6am-12pm: SPFL Feature: Old Enemies
  • 12pm-5.30pm: Best of MLS
    • Nashville v Atlanta
    • San Jose v Minnesota
    • LAFC v Philadelphia Union
  • 5.30pm MLS Highlights R4
  • 6pm-12am: Cricket’s Greatest
    • Shane Warne
    • David Gower
    • Sunil Gavaskar
    • Michael Holding
    • Richard Hadlee
    • Wasim Akram
    • Allan Donald
    • Garfield Sobers
    • Imran Khan
    • Sachin Tendulkar
    • Graham Gooch
    • Muttiah Mularitharan

beIN SPORTS 3

Saturday 21 March

  • 12am-6am: Mass Participation
  • 5.30am-12am: WTA Finals 2019 Recap
    • Pliskova v Svitolina
    • Barty v Bencic
    • Barty v Bertens
    • Halep v Svitolina
    • Barty v Kvitova
    • Kenin v Svitolina
    • Bencic v Svitlonia
    • Barty v pliskova
    • Barty v Svitolina

Sunday 22 March

  • 12am-4am: Six Nations in Review 2020
  • 4am: Six Nations mini: England v Wales
  • 4.10am: Test match: England v Barbarians
  • 6am-7pm: Rugby Feature: Six Nations 2020
    • Wales v Italy
    • Ireland v Scotland
    • France v England
    • Scotland v England
    • France v Italy
    • Italy v Scotland
    • Wales v France
    • England v Ireland
    • England v Wales
    • Scotland v France
  • 7pm Sporting Greats: Richie McCaw
  • 7.30pm-11.30pm: Six Nations Review Show 2020
  • 11.30pm Sporting Greats: Brian O’Driscoll

Monday 23 March

  • 12am-9am: Rugby Feature: Six Nations Review 2019
  • 9 am-11.45am: Rugby Feature X 2019
  • 11.45am Sporting Greats: Dan Carter
  • 12.15pm: My Story - Ash Barty
  • 12.30pm-6.15pm: WTA Feature: Barty’s Road to Glory
  • 6.15pm-12am: WTA Feature: Big Ten 2019

Tuesday 24 March

  • 12am-2:30am: G Series 2020
  • 2:30am-6am: Cycling 2019
  • 6am-12pm: WTA Feature: Big Ten 2019
  • 12pm-5pm: WTA Feature Barty’s Road to Glory Miami 2019
  • 5pm-7:30pm: Other Sports: Magazine Shows
  • 7:30pm-12am: WTA Feature: Barty’s Road to Glory Miami 2019

Wednesday 25 March

  • 12am-6am: Winter Sports  
  • 6am-12pm: Other Sports
  • 12pm-12am: Barty’s Road to Glory Birmingham 2019

Thursday 26 March

  • 12am-2:30am Rugby X 2019
  • 2:30am-5.30am International Rugby 2019
  • 5.30am: Six Nations Mini: Wales v Italy
  • 5.40am: Wales v Barbarians
  • 7.30am-9.10am: Six Nations minis
    • Wales v Italy
    • Ireland v Scotland
    • France v England
    • Ireland v Wales
    • Scotland v England
    • France v Italy
    • Italy v Scotland
    • Wales v France
    • England v Ireland
    • England v Wales
    • Scotland v France
  • 12.50pm-12am: Barty’s Road to Glory Shenzhen 2019

Friday 27 March

  • 1.45am-7.15am: The Best of the All Blacks

  • 7.15-8.45 Sporting Greats
    • Richie McCaw
    • Dan Carter
    • Brendan McCullum
  • 8.45am-5.30pm: Six Nations overload
  • 6.30pm-12am – Rugby Rivalries: England v Wallabies
News Football tv listings Rugby Union tennis Coronavirus
Previous Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS
Read
Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS
Next

Latest Stories