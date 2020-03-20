beIN's BUMPER TV listing during the break

SUBSCRIBE TO beIN SPORTS TO ACCESS THE WORLD'S BIGGEST NAMES IN THE BEST LEAGUES

As the sporting world takes a break amid the coronavirus pandemic, beIN will bring you the best that sport has to offer, across its three channels- beIN 1, beIN 2 and beIN 3, and streaming product beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

As a general rule, our content will be scheduled according to the following:

beIN SPORT 1 – European and South American Football

beIN SPORTS 2 – British Football and Cricket

beIN SPORTS 3 – Tennis and Rugby Union

This weekend we'l be celebrating the hat-trick heroes by showing matches in which Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick. We'll also be looking at some classic El Clasico moments, football's biggest rivalry clashes and showing matches where the goals rained down.

On beIN 2 and beIN 3, we'll be celebrating the rise and rise of Australian tennis star Ash Barty to world-number 1 last year and taking a closer look at Australia's rugby rivalry with England.

Here's the full listing:

beIN SPORTS 1

Saturday 21 March

3.45am: Chelsea TV the best of Cech

4am: MLS show: Rd 3

4.30am: Copa Libertadores highlights – Rd 3

5.30am: This is Paris

6am: LaLiga Specials: Top Goals 2019-2020

6.30am: LaLiga World

7am: Bundesliga Weekly

7.30am: Super Lig Highlights Show

8am: Football’s Greatest: Ronald Koeman

8.30am: Temples of Sport Camp Nou

9am – 6pm: A celebration of El Clasico

6pm-12am: Hat-trick Heroes Lewandowski, Mbappe, Messi, Ronaldo

Sunday 22 March

12am-7am: A celebration of El Clasico

7am-1pm: Hat-trick Heroes : Lewandowski, Mbappe, Messi, Ronaldo

1pm-12am: The season that was: Bumper Europe review

Monday 23 March

12am-11am: The season that was: Bumper Europe review

11am-6.30pm: Goals Galore! Atalanta v Verona Bologna v AC Milan RB Leipzig v Mainz Frankfurt v Bayern Munich Barcelona v Valladolid PSG v Bordeaux



Amiens v PSG

6.30pm-12am: Football's biggest rivalries

Leeds v Derby

Nice v Marseille

St Etienne v Lyon

Borussia Dortmund v Moenchengladbach

Schalke v Borussia Dortmund

Real Betis v Sevilla

Espanyol v Barcelona

Fiorentina v Juventus

Inter Milan v Juventus

Tuesday 24 March

12am-3am: Chelsea TV

3am-4.30am: Football’s greatest

4.30am – 6am: 500 Great Goals

6am-10.30am: Football's biggest rivalries Leeds v Derby Nice v Marseille St Etienne v Lyon Borussia Dortmund v Moenchengladbach Schalke v Borussia Dortmund Real Betis v Sevilla Espanyol v Barcelona Fiorentina v Juventus Inter Milan v Juventus

10.30am-7pm: Goals Galore! Fiorentina v Napoli Inter Milan v Lecce Barcelona v Real Betis Atletico Madrid v Eibar Monaco v Marseille Juventus v Napoli

7pm MLS Highlights R3

7.30pm-12am Derbies of Italy Roma v Lazio Roma v Lazio Juventus v Napoli Napoli v Juventus Inter Milan v Juventus Juventus v Inter Milan Inter Milan v AC Milan AC Milan v Inter Milan Torino v Juventus



Wednesday 25 March

12am: MLS highlights

12.30am-4am: Goals Galore! Fiorentina v Napoli Barcelona v Real Betis

4am : Celebration of LaLiga’s one-club men

4.15am-6am: Goals Galore! Monaco v Marseille

6am-10.30am: Derbies of Italy Roma v Lazio Roma v Lazio Juventus v Napoli Napoli v Juventus Inter Milan v Juventus Juventus v Inter Milan Inter Milan v AC Milan AC Milan v Inter Milan Torino v Juventus

1030am: MLS highlights – Rd3

11am-5.30pm: Goals Galore! Borussia Dortmund v Augsburg Bayern Munich v Mainz Lazio v Atalanta Sassuolo v Inter Milan Barcelona v Valencia

5.30pm: MLS highlights

6pm – 9pm: Stars of LaLiga Hugo Sanchez Miquel Soller Larranaga Jorge Valdano Zubizarreta Luis Suarez

9pm: Talking Football with Rafa Benitez

9.30pm: LaLiga World

10pm-11.15pm: Stars of LaLiga Ronaldo Nazario Lionel Messi

11.15pm – Talking Football with Rafa Benitez

11.45pm – LaLiga World

Thursday 26 March

12.15am-6am Goals Galore! Borussia Dortmund v Augsburg Bayern Munich v Mainz Lazio v Atalanta Barcelona v Valencia Sassuolo v Inter Milan

6am-9am:vStars of LaLiga Hugo Sanchez Miquel Soller Larranaga Jorge Valdano Zubizarreta Luis Suarez



9am-9:30am: LaLiga Talking Football

9:30am-10am: LaLiga World

10am-5pm: Goals Galore! PSG v Marseille Toulouse v Lyon Monaco v Lille Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen Bayern Munich v FC Koln Atalanta v Udinese

5pm-5:30pm: LaLiga Talking Football

5:30pm-6pm: LaLiga World

6pm-9pm: Bundesliga Feature: The Bundesliga Reports

9pm-9:30: Bundesliga Special

9:30-10pm: Bundesliga Weekly

10am-10:30: Bundesliga Rising stars

10:30pm-12am: Bundesliga Feature: The Bundesliga Reports

Friday 27 March

12am-6am: Goals Galore! Toulouse v Lyon Bayern Munich v FC Koln Atalanta v Udinese Udinese v Roma

6am-9am: Bundesliga Feature: The Bundesliga Reports

9am-9:30: Bundesliga Special

9:30am-10am: Bundesliga Weekly

10am-10:30am: Super Lig highlights

10:30am-7pm: Goals Galore! Udinese v Roma Lazio v Lecce Eibar v Sevilla Real Madrid v Granada Barcelona v Sevilla PSG v Lyon Amiens v PSG

7pm-12am: Football’s Greatest Cafu Carles Puyol David Villa Ian Rush Lothar Matthaus Marcel Desailly Patrick Vieira Roberto Baggio Roberto Carlos Samuel Eto’o Cafu Carles Puyol



beIN SPORTS 2

Saturday 21 March

12am-6am: Cricket's Greatest Curtly Ambrose Brian Lara Jacques Kallis Muttiah Muralitharan Graham Gooch Ian Botham Graeme Pollock Curtly Ambrose Kapil Dev Viv Richards Don Bradman Dennis Lillee Shane Warne Glenn McGrath Allan Border

6am-12pm: Temples of Sport: MCG Lords Wembley Anfield St Andrews Alpe d’Huez Camp Nou Maracana

12pm-3pm: Chelsea TV

3pm-6pm: Arsenal TV

6pm-9am: Liverpool TV

9am-12am: Chelsea TV

Sunday 22 March

12am-6am: Best of EFL Nottingham Forest v Derby County Swansea City v Cardiff Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds West Brom v Leeds

6am-7.30am: The best of the Old Firm Classic Matches

7.30am-8.30am: Football’s Greatest Graeme Souness Ian Rush

6am-12am – Club Channel Feature: Liverpool 2020

Monday 23 March

12am-6am: Best of SPFL Livingston v Celtic Ross County v Rangers Hibernian v Hearts

6am-12pm: Cricket Feature: PSL 2020

12pm-3pm: PREMIER Arsenal TV

3pm-6pm: Best of EFL

6pm-9pm: Arsenal TV

9pm-11.50pm: PREMIER Liverpool TV

11.50pm: Carabao Cup Aston Villa v Liverpool



Tuesday 24 March

12am-6am: Best of Carabao Cup Manchester United v Manchester City Manchester City v Manchester United Chelsea v Manchester United Aston Villa v Manchester City



Liverpool v Arsenal

6am-9am: Arsenal TV

9am-12pm: Liverpool TV

12pm-3pm: Chelsea TV

3pm-6pm: Best of Carabao Cup Leicester City v Aston Villa Aston Villa v Leicester Aston Villa v Manchester City

6pm-12am EFL Feature: Battle for Promotion Bristol City v Leeds Leeds v Preston Derby County v WBA Leeds v Derby WBA v Huddersfield Preston v WBA WBA v Swansea Leeds v Nottingham Forest WBA v Leeds WBA v Stoke Nottingham Forest v Leeds Millwall v WBA WBA v Nottingham Forest



Wednesday 25 March

12am-6am: Best of Old Firm

6am-12pm: EFL Feature: Battle for Promotion Leeds v Preston Derby County v WBA Leeds v Derby WBA v Huddersfield Preston v WBA WBA v Swansea Leeds v Nottingham Forest WBA v Leeds WBA v Stoke Nottingham Forest v Leeds Millwall v WBA WBA v Nottingham Forest

12pm-6pm: Cricket Feature: PSL 2020

6pm-12am: Best of the Carabao Cup Manchester United v Rochdale Manchester City v Southampton Chelsea v Manchester United Liverpool v Arsenal Aston Villa v Liverpool Oxford v Manchester City Manchester United v Colchester Manchester United v Manchester City Manchester City v Manchester United Leicester v Aston Vill Aston Villa v Leicester Aston Villa v Manchester City



Thursday 26 March

12am-5.30am: Best of EFL Nottingham Forest v Millwall Bristol City v Fulham Swansea v WBA

5.30am-12pm: Carabao Cup Classics MK Dons v Liverpool Manchester United v Rochdale Manchester City v Southampton Chelsea v Manchester United Liverpool v Arsenal Aston Villa v Liverpool Oxford v Manchester City Manchester United v Colchester Manchester United v Manchester City Manchester City v Manchester United Leicester v Aston Vill Aston Villa v Leicester Aston Villa v Manchester City

12pm-2pm: Liverpool TV

2pm-4pm: Chelsea TV

4pm-6pm: Arsenal TV

6pm-12am: SPFL Feature: Old Enemies

Friday 27 March

12am-6am: Best of PSL

6am-12pm: SPFL Feature: Old Enemies

12pm-5.30pm: Best of MLS Nashville v Atlanta San Jose v Minnesota LAFC v Philadelphia Union

5.30pm MLS Highlights R4

6pm-12am: Cricket’s Greatest Shane Warne David Gower Sunil Gavaskar Michael Holding Richard Hadlee Wasim Akram Allan Donald Garfield Sobers Imran Khan Sachin Tendulkar Graham Gooch Muttiah Mularitharan



beIN SPORTS 3

Saturday 21 March

12am-6am: Mass Participation

5.30am-12am: WTA Finals 2019 Recap Pliskova v Svitolina Barty v Bencic Barty v Bertens Halep v Svitolina Barty v Kvitova Kenin v Svitolina Bencic v Svitlonia Barty v pliskova Barty v Svitolina



Sunday 22 March

12am-4am: Six Nations in Review 2020

4am: Six Nations mini: England v Wales

4.10am: Test match: England v Barbarians

6am-7pm: Rugby Feature: Six Nations 2020 Wales v Italy Ireland v Scotland France v England Scotland v England France v Italy Italy v Scotland Wales v France England v Ireland England v Wales Scotland v France

7pm Sporting Greats: Richie McCaw

7.30pm-11.30pm: Six Nations Review Show 2020

11.30pm Sporting Greats: Brian O’Driscoll

Monday 23 March

12am-9am: Rugby Feature: Six Nations Review 2019

9 am-11.45am: Rugby Feature X 2019

11.45am Sporting Greats: Dan Carter

12.15pm: My Story - Ash Barty

12.30pm-6.15pm: WTA Feature: Barty’s Road to Glory

6.15pm-12am: WTA Feature: Big Ten 2019

Tuesday 24 March

12am-2:30am: G Series 2020

2:30am-6am: Cycling 2019

6am-12pm: WTA Feature: Big Ten 2019

12pm-5pm: WTA Feature Barty’s Road to Glory Miami 2019

5pm-7:30pm: Other Sports: Magazine Shows

7:30pm-12am: WTA Feature: Barty’s Road to Glory Miami 2019

Wednesday 25 March

12am-6am: Winter Sports

6am-12pm: Other Sports

12pm-12am: Barty’s Road to Glory Birmingham 2019

Thursday 26 March

12am-2:30am Rugby X 2019

2:30am-5.30am International Rugby 2019

5.30am: Six Nations Mini: Wales v Italy

5.40am: Wales v Barbarians

7.30am-9.10am: Six Nations minis Wales v Italy Ireland v Scotland France v England Ireland v Wales Scotland v England France v Italy Italy v Scotland Wales v France England v Ireland England v Wales Scotland v France

12.50pm-12am : Barty’s Road to Glory Shenzhen 2019

Friday 27 March

1.45am-7.15am: The Best of the All Blacks