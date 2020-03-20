beIN's BUMPER TV listing during the break

SUBSCRIBE TO beIN SPORTS TO ACCESS THE WORLD'S BIGGEST NAMES IN THE BEST LEAGUES
As the sporting world takes a break amid the coronavirus pandemic, beIN will bring you the best that sport has to offer, across its three channels- beIN 1, beIN 2 and beIN 3, and streaming product beIN SPORTS CONNECT.
As a general rule, our content will be scheduled according to the following:
- beIN SPORT 1 – European and South American Football
- beIN SPORTS 2 – British Football and Cricket
- beIN SPORTS 3 – Tennis and Rugby Union
This weekend we'l be celebrating the hat-trick heroes by showing matches in which Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick. We'll also be looking at some classic El Clasico moments, football's biggest rivalry clashes and showing matches where the goals rained down.
On beIN 2 and beIN 3, we'll be celebrating the rise and rise of Australian tennis star Ash Barty to world-number 1 last year and taking a closer look at Australia's rugby rivalry with England.
Here's the full listing:
beIN SPORTS 1
Saturday 21 March
- 3.45am: Chelsea TV the best of Cech
- 4am: MLS show: Rd 3
- 4.30am: Copa Libertadores highlights – Rd 3
- 5.30am: This is Paris
- 6am: LaLiga Specials: Top Goals 2019-2020
- 6.30am: LaLiga World
- 7am: Bundesliga Weekly
- 7.30am: Super Lig Highlights Show
- 8am: Football’s Greatest: Ronald Koeman
- 8.30am: Temples of Sport Camp Nou
- 9am – 6pm: A celebration of El Clasico
- 6pm-12am: Hat-trick Heroes Lewandowski, Mbappe, Messi, Ronaldo
Sunday 22 March
- 12am-7am: A celebration of El Clasico
- 7am-1pm: Hat-trick Heroes: Lewandowski, Mbappe, Messi, Ronaldo
- 1pm-12am: The season that was: Bumper Europe review
Monday 23 March
- 12am-11am: The season that was: Bumper Europe review
- 11am-6.30pm: Goals Galore!
- Atalanta v Verona
- Bologna v AC Milan
- RB Leipzig v Mainz
- Frankfurt v Bayern Munich
- Barcelona v Valladolid
- PSG v Bordeaux
- Amiens v PSG
- 6.30pm-12am: Football's biggest rivalries
- Leeds v Derby
- Nice v Marseille
- St Etienne v Lyon
- Borussia Dortmund v Moenchengladbach
- Schalke v Borussia Dortmund
- Real Betis v Sevilla
- Espanyol v Barcelona
- Fiorentina v Juventus
- Inter Milan v Juventus
- Nice v Marseille
- St Etienne v Lyon
Tuesday 24 March
- 12am-3am: Chelsea TV
- 3am-4.30am: Football’s greatest
- 4.30am – 6am: 500 Great Goals
- 6am-10.30am: Football's biggest rivalries
- Leeds v Derby
- Nice v Marseille
- St Etienne v Lyon
- Borussia Dortmund v Moenchengladbach
- Schalke v Borussia Dortmund
- Real Betis v Sevilla
- Espanyol v Barcelona
- Fiorentina v Juventus
- Inter Milan v Juventus
- 10.30am-7pm: Goals Galore!
- Fiorentina v Napoli
- Inter Milan v Lecce
- Barcelona v Real Betis
- Atletico Madrid v Eibar
- Monaco v Marseille
- Juventus v Napoli
- 7pm MLS Highlights R3
- 7.30pm-12am Derbies of Italy
- Roma v Lazio
- Roma v Lazio
- Juventus v Napoli
- Napoli v Juventus
- Inter Milan v Juventus
- Juventus v Inter Milan
- Inter Milan v AC Milan
- AC Milan v Inter Milan
- Torino v Juventus
Wednesday 25 March
- 12am: MLS highlights
- 12.30am-4am: Goals Galore!
- Fiorentina v Napoli
- Barcelona v Real Betis
- 4am: Celebration of LaLiga’s one-club men
- 4.15am-6am: Goals Galore!
- Monaco v Marseille
- 6am-10.30am: Derbies of Italy
- Roma v Lazio
- Roma v Lazio
- Juventus v Napoli
- Napoli v Juventus
- Inter Milan v Juventus
- Juventus v Inter Milan
- Inter Milan v AC Milan
- AC Milan v Inter Milan
- Torino v Juventus
- 1030am: MLS highlights – Rd3
- 11am-5.30pm: Goals Galore!
- Borussia Dortmund v Augsburg
- Bayern Munich v Mainz
- Lazio v Atalanta
- Sassuolo v Inter Milan
- Barcelona v Valencia
- 5.30pm: MLS highlights
- 6pm – 9pm: Stars of LaLiga
- Hugo Sanchez
- Miquel Soller
- Larranaga
- Jorge Valdano
- Zubizarreta
- Luis Suarez
- 9pm: Talking Football with Rafa Benitez
- 9.30pm: LaLiga World
- 10pm-11.15pm: Stars of LaLiga
- Ronaldo Nazario
- Lionel Messi
- 11.15pm – Talking Football with Rafa Benitez
- 11.45pm – LaLiga World
Thursday 26 March
- 12.15am-6am Goals Galore!
- Borussia Dortmund v Augsburg
- Bayern Munich v Mainz
- Lazio v Atalanta
- Barcelona v Valencia
- Sassuolo v Inter Milan
- 6am-9am:vStars of LaLiga
- Hugo Sanchez
- Miquel Soller
- Larranaga
- Jorge Valdano
- Zubizarreta
- Luis Suarez
- 9am-9:30am: LaLiga Talking Football
- 9:30am-10am: LaLiga World
- 10am-5pm: Goals Galore!
- PSG v Marseille
- Toulouse v Lyon
- Monaco v Lille
- Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen
- Bayern Munich v FC Koln
- Atalanta v Udinese
- 5pm-5:30pm: LaLiga Talking Football
- 5:30pm-6pm: LaLiga World
- 6pm-9pm: Bundesliga Feature: The Bundesliga Reports
- 9pm-9:30: Bundesliga Special
- 9:30-10pm: Bundesliga Weekly
- 10am-10:30: Bundesliga Rising stars
- 10:30pm-12am: Bundesliga Feature: The Bundesliga Reports
Friday 27 March
- 12am-6am: Goals Galore!
- Toulouse v Lyon
- Bayern Munich v FC Koln
- Atalanta v Udinese
- Udinese v Roma
- 6am-9am: Bundesliga Feature: The Bundesliga Reports
- 9am-9:30: Bundesliga Special
- 9:30am-10am: Bundesliga Weekly
- 10am-10:30am: Super Lig highlights
- 10:30am-7pm: Goals Galore!
- Udinese v Roma
- Lazio v Lecce
- Eibar v Sevilla
- Real Madrid v Granada
- Barcelona v Sevilla
- PSG v Lyon
- Amiens v PSG
- 7pm-12am: Football’s Greatest
- Cafu
- Carles Puyol
- David Villa
- Ian Rush
- Lothar Matthaus
- Marcel Desailly
- Patrick Vieira
- Roberto Baggio
- Roberto Carlos
- Samuel Eto’o
- Cafu
- Carles Puyol
beIN SPORTS 2
Saturday 21 March
- 12am-6am: Cricket's Greatest
- Curtly Ambrose
- Brian Lara
- Jacques Kallis
- Muttiah Muralitharan
- Graham Gooch
- Ian Botham
- Graeme Pollock
- Curtly Ambrose
- Kapil Dev
- Viv Richards
- Don Bradman
- Dennis Lillee
- Shane Warne
- Glenn McGrath
- Allan Border
- 6am-12pm: Temples of Sport:
- MCG
- Lords
- Wembley
- Anfield
- St Andrews
- Alpe d’Huez
- Camp Nou
- Maracana
- 12pm-3pm: Chelsea TV
- 3pm-6pm: Arsenal TV
- 6pm-9am: Liverpool TV
- 9am-12am: Chelsea TV
Sunday 22 March
- 12am-6am: Best of EFL
- Nottingham Forest v Derby County
- Swansea City v Cardiff
- Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds
- West Brom v Leeds
- 6am-7.30am: The best of the Old Firm Classic Matches
- 7.30am-8.30am: Football’s Greatest
- Graeme Souness
- Ian Rush
- 6am-12am – Club Channel Feature: Liverpool 2020
Monday 23 March
- 12am-6am: Best of SPFL
- Livingston v Celtic
- Ross County v Rangers
- Hibernian v Hearts
- 6am-12pm: Cricket Feature: PSL 2020
- 12pm-3pm: PREMIER Arsenal TV
- 3pm-6pm: Best of EFL
- 6pm-9pm: Arsenal TV
- 9pm-11.50pm: PREMIER Liverpool TV
- 11.50pm: Carabao Cup
- Aston Villa v Liverpool
Tuesday 24 March
- 12am-6am: Best of Carabao Cup
- Manchester United v Manchester City
- Manchester City v Manchester United
- Chelsea v Manchester United
- Aston Villa v Manchester City
- Liverpool v Arsenal
- 6am-9am: Arsenal TV
- 9am-12pm: Liverpool TV
- 12pm-3pm: Chelsea TV
- 3pm-6pm: Best of Carabao Cup
- Leicester City v Aston Villa
- Aston Villa v Leicester
- Aston Villa v Manchester City
- 6pm-12am EFL Feature: Battle for Promotion
- Bristol City v Leeds
- Leeds v Preston
- Derby County v WBA
- Leeds v Derby
- WBA v Huddersfield
- Preston v WBA
- WBA v Swansea
- Leeds v Nottingham Forest
- WBA v Leeds
- WBA v Stoke
- Nottingham Forest v Leeds
- Millwall v WBA
- WBA v Nottingham Forest
Wednesday 25 March
- 12am-6am: Best of Old Firm
- 6am-12pm: EFL Feature: Battle for Promotion
- Leeds v Preston
- Derby County v WBA
- Leeds v Derby
- WBA v Huddersfield
- Preston v WBA
- WBA v Swansea
- Leeds v Nottingham Forest
- WBA v Leeds
- WBA v Stoke
- Nottingham Forest v Leeds
- Millwall v WBA
- WBA v Nottingham Forest
- 12pm-6pm: Cricket Feature: PSL 2020
- 6pm-12am: Best of the Carabao Cup
- Manchester United v Rochdale
- Manchester City v Southampton
- Chelsea v Manchester United
- Liverpool v Arsenal
- Aston Villa v Liverpool
- Oxford v Manchester City
- Manchester United v Colchester
- Manchester United v Manchester City
- Manchester City v Manchester United
- Leicester v Aston Vill
- Aston Villa v Leicester
- Aston Villa v Manchester City
Thursday 26 March
- 12am-5.30am: Best of EFL
- Nottingham Forest v Millwall
- Bristol City v Fulham
- Swansea v WBA
- 5.30am-12pm: Carabao Cup Classics
- MK Dons v Liverpool
- Manchester United v Rochdale
- Manchester City v Southampton
- Chelsea v Manchester United
- Liverpool v Arsenal
- Aston Villa v Liverpool
- Oxford v Manchester City
- Manchester United v Colchester
- Manchester United v Manchester City
- Manchester City v Manchester United
- Leicester v Aston Vill
- Aston Villa v Leicester
- Aston Villa v Manchester City
- 12pm-2pm: Liverpool TV
- 2pm-4pm: Chelsea TV
- 4pm-6pm: Arsenal TV
- 6pm-12am: SPFL Feature: Old Enemies
Friday 27 March
- 12am-6am: Best of PSL
- 6am-12pm: SPFL Feature: Old Enemies
- 12pm-5.30pm: Best of MLS
- Nashville v Atlanta
- San Jose v Minnesota
- LAFC v Philadelphia Union
- 5.30pm MLS Highlights R4
- 6pm-12am: Cricket’s Greatest
- Shane Warne
- David Gower
- Sunil Gavaskar
- Michael Holding
- Richard Hadlee
- Wasim Akram
- Allan Donald
- Garfield Sobers
- Imran Khan
- Sachin Tendulkar
- Graham Gooch
- Muttiah Mularitharan
beIN SPORTS 3
Saturday 21 March
- 12am-6am: Mass Participation
- 5.30am-12am: WTA Finals 2019 Recap
- Pliskova v Svitolina
- Barty v Bencic
- Barty v Bertens
- Halep v Svitolina
- Barty v Kvitova
- Kenin v Svitolina
- Bencic v Svitlonia
- Barty v pliskova
- Barty v Svitolina
Sunday 22 March
- 12am-4am: Six Nations in Review 2020
- 4am: Six Nations mini: England v Wales
- 4.10am: Test match: England v Barbarians
- 6am-7pm: Rugby Feature: Six Nations 2020
- Wales v Italy
- Ireland v Scotland
- France v England
- Scotland v England
- France v Italy
- Italy v Scotland
- Wales v France
- England v Ireland
- England v Wales
- Scotland v France
- 7pm Sporting Greats: Richie McCaw
- 7.30pm-11.30pm: Six Nations Review Show 2020
- 11.30pm Sporting Greats: Brian O’Driscoll
Monday 23 March
- 12am-9am: Rugby Feature: Six Nations Review 2019
- 9 am-11.45am: Rugby Feature X 2019
- 11.45am Sporting Greats: Dan Carter
- 12.15pm: My Story - Ash Barty
- 12.30pm-6.15pm: WTA Feature: Barty’s Road to Glory
- 6.15pm-12am: WTA Feature: Big Ten 2019
Tuesday 24 March
- 12am-2:30am: G Series 2020
- 2:30am-6am: Cycling 2019
- 6am-12pm: WTA Feature: Big Ten 2019
- 12pm-5pm: WTA Feature Barty’s Road to Glory Miami 2019
- 5pm-7:30pm: Other Sports: Magazine Shows
- 7:30pm-12am: WTA Feature: Barty’s Road to Glory Miami 2019
Wednesday 25 March
- 12am-6am: Winter Sports
- 6am-12pm: Other Sports
- 12pm-12am: Barty’s Road to Glory Birmingham 2019
Thursday 26 March
- 12am-2:30am Rugby X 2019
- 2:30am-5.30am International Rugby 2019
- 5.30am: Six Nations Mini: Wales v Italy
- 5.40am: Wales v Barbarians
- 7.30am-9.10am: Six Nations minis
- Wales v Italy
- Ireland v Scotland
- France v England
- Ireland v Wales
- Scotland v England
- France v Italy
- Italy v Scotland
- Wales v France
- England v Ireland
- England v Wales
- Scotland v France
- 12.50pm-12am: Barty’s Road to Glory Shenzhen 2019
Friday 27 March
- 1.45am-7.15am: The Best of the All Blacks
- 7.15-8.45 Sporting Greats
- Richie McCaw
- Dan Carter
- Brendan McCullum
- 8.45am-5.30pm: Six Nations overload
- 6.30pm-12am – Rugby Rivalries: England v Wallabies