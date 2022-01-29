Inter strengthens attack with Caicedo on loan

WATCH Serie A LIVE & EXCLUSIVE ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The 33-year-old, who previously worked under Inter boss Simone Inzaghi at Lazio, ​becomes the first Ecuadorian player to represent the Nerazzurri.

Caicedo joined Genoa from Lazio in August but will spend the rest of 2021-2022 at San Siro, where he will provide competition to the likes of Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko.

"I'm very excited. I want to be a success here," Caicedo, who will wear the number 88 shirt, said.

"I want to thank the coach, Inzaghi, for trying his best to bring me here. I'm delighted and can't wait to start training and playing for Inter.

"I'm really proud to represent my country and to be the first Ecuadorian to play for Inter. I'm very happy and I think I can do very well here."

Caicedo scored only one goal in 10 appearances for Genoa in all competitions – albeit just two of those were starts – while chipping in with a couple of assists.

Since arriving in Serie A with Lazio in August 2017, the former Manchester City player has scored 29 goals in 114 games at a rate of one goal every 162 minutes.

That is a similar strike rate to new team-mate Martinez, who has netted a goal every 158 minutes across 120 appearances in the Italian top flight.

Caicedo played a part in Lazio's Coppa Italia triumph under Inzaghi in 2018-2019 and is looking forward to reuniting with the Italian coach.

"I worked with him for four years at Lazio, and now we get to link up again," the former Ecuador international said. "He was really important.

"He convinced me to join straight away. So I am grateful and can't wait to start training under him again."

Caicedo is the second player to join Serie A leader Inter this window after the arrival of wing-back Robin Gosens from Atalanta, with that deal also initially a loan.