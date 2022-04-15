Cuadrado agrees extension with Juventus

WATCH Serie A LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The versatile Cuadrado initially joined Juve on a season-long loan from Chelsea in 2015, before returning the for the next campaign on a three-year loan from Stamford Bridge.

Juve then signed the Colombia international on a permanent deal after a contractual clause in the loan agreement was met when the Bianconeri lifted the 2016-2017 Serie A title.

However, uncertainty has surrounded the future of Cuadrado at Juve, which has confirmed Paulo Dybala will depart at the end of the season when his contract expires. Cuadrado's deal is set to run out in June 2022.

But the 33-year-old has committed to another year in Turin, with Massimiliano Allegri's side confirming the agreement on Saturday (AEST).

"Indissoluble. An adjective that describes something that cannot be brought to an end, cannot be undone or broken," a statement from Juve read.

"The relationship that binds Juventus to Cuadrado and Juan to the black and white jersey is all in this word. Something strong, which goes beyond the field of play, goes beyond the surface.

"A bond that continues until 2023. Juan is unique, irreplaceable. And it's great we're staying together, Panita!"

Cuadrado has amassed 262 appearances for Juve, scoring 24 times and providing 53 assists during his time in Turin.

Last season, he recorded 10 assists in Serie A and 17 across all competitions, impressive form that the evergreen winger-turned-full-back has continued into the 2021-2022 campaign.

Cuadrado has only three assists in the league for Allegri's team this season, but no Juve player has created more chances (52) or played more games (30) or minutes (2254).

He has also taken the captain's armband in the absence of experienced campaign Giorgio Chiellini for Juve, which is fourth in the league.

Allegri will be hoping Cuadrado can continue his productive season when Juve hosts Bologna on Sunday (AEST) as it looks to extend its five-point lead over fifth-placed Roma.