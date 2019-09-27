Brescia punished, sort of, after abuse of Pjanic

The midfielder hit the winning goal in a 2-1 victory for the Serie A champion on Wednesday (AEST) but was reportedly subjected to chants of "zingaro", which in English translates as "gypsy".

Bosnia-Herzegovina international Pjanic subsequently condemned "demented racists" in a post on Instagram about the incident.

Serie A disciplinary chiefs stated in a bulletin on Saturday (AEST) that Brescia's Curva Nord section of its stadium would be closed for one home game; however, it added that the punishment has been suspended for a period of 12 months.

Earlier this season, Cagliari avoided punishment from the league after Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku was racially abused.

Lukaku was subjected to monkey chants, yet it was ruled by the sporting justice panel of the Italian FA that there was too much shouting and whistling to identify the "discriminatory" nature.

The recent Serie A game between Atalanta and Fiorentina was also suspended for a short period after racist insults were aimed at Viola defender Dalbert.

Roma this week banned a fan for life after sending Juan Jesus racist messages via social media.

"Are you really serious about tackling racism in Italian football, @SerieA? It's time for zero tolerance," Roma posted on Twitter.

The Lega Serie A account replied, suggesting Roma had been slow off the mark itself in one respect.

"Dear @ASRomaEN, we're all on the same side. Together, we're building the Serie A TIM team against racism: we've been eagerly awaiting the name of your ambassador for three weeks!" read the response.