A fourth-minute strike from Alfredo Donnarumma handed Brescia, which gave a debut to Mario Balotelli, an early advantage.

Maurizio Sarri's team levelled shortly before the interval courtesy of Jhon Chancellor's own goal before Pjanic's stunning strike just after the hour mark.

The victory sees Juve leapfrog Inter at the Serie A summit as it continues its unbeaten start, and the result was all the more impressive given it earned victory without star man Ronaldo, who was left out as a precautionary measure with an adductor problem.