Allegri to leave Juventus May 17, 2019 13:01 Juventus announced Massimiliano Allegri will not continue as manager for the 2019-2020 season. Getty Images Massimiliano Allegri is to step down as Juventus managercoach at the end of the season, the Serie A champion confirmed. Nota della societàhttps://t.co/zCd6vVVflQ pic.twitter.com/zVmdDAkMlv — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) May 17, 2019 News Juventus Football Serie A Massimiliano Allegri