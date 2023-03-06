NZ topples Australia in 7s epic March 6, 2023 03:51 4:58 min New Zealand's Black Ferns 7s made it four tournament wins in a row with a 19-12 victory over trans Tasman rival Australia in the final of the Canada 7s in Vancouver. WATCH the World Rugby 7s LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & CONNECT Highlights Rugby Union Australia New Zealand -Latest Videos 4:58 min NZ topples Australia in 7s epic 0:40 min Ancelotti refusing to give up on LaLiga title 5:02 min Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen v Hertha Berlin 5:04 min Bundesliga: Wolfsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt 6:47 min Mourinho bullish about Roma's top four chances 6:47 min Serie A: Roma v Juventus 6:47 min Lone goal enough for Roma over Juventus 6:08 min SPFL: St Mirren v Celtic 3:57 min Inzaghi challenges resurgent Inter to keep it up 4:56 min SPFL: Dundee United v Aberdeen