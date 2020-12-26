United looked like it would equal Chelsea and Manchester City's record of 11 consecutive victories when Bruno Fernandes put them ahead 11 minutes from time after Harvey Barnes had earlier cancelled out Marcus Rashford's opener.

Jamie Vardy ensured a share of the spoils five minutes from time, though, turning home via a deflection off substitute Axel Tuanzebe.

The result means United remains one point behind second-placed Leicester and four behind leader Liverpool, which plays West Bromwich Albion on Monday (AEDT).