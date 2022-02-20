WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAYS and more via MUTV ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

First-half goals from Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes had the visitors seemingly coasting towards three points in Monday's (AEDT) contest at a sodden Elland Road.

But Leeds's reputation for chaos coupled with United's for showing a soft centre each came to fruition as two goals in the space of 59 seconds from Rodrigo and Raphinha turned the game on its head.

There would be another twist, though, as Fred drilled home just three minutes after entering the fray to help the Red Devils secure a double over their cross-Pennine rival, with a slice of history confirmed when fellow sub Anthony Elanga netted late on.

Blood was literally spilled by Robin Koch after a clash of heads with Scott McTominay, which later led to the Leeds defender going off.

David de Gea beat away an Adam Forshaw stinger prior to Paul Pogba laying the ball across the face of goal for Cristiano Ronaldo, who scooped a close-range effort straight at Illan Meslier.

Meslier kept out Fernandes but from the follow-up corner Maguire emphatically headed in Luke Shaw's delivery.

Fernandes then nodded in a beauty of a dinked cross from Jadon Sancho at the end of a slick counter to double the lead on the stroke of half-time.

A chaotic 59-second period in the second half dramatically saw Leeds level by the 54th minute.

Rodrigo's cross from the left deceived De Gea and found the far corner, before Forshaw robbed Fernandes of possession prior to Dan James' low cross being met on the slide by half-time sub Raphinha.

But United would regain the lead when Fred hammered past Meslier at his near post after being teed up by Sancho with 20 minutes to play, and Elanga rolled home a fourth with the clock winding down.