Having won 3-2 from 2-0 down at Southampton last weekend and also conceding first in a 3-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's men were abject during a first half where Tomas Soucek's 38th-minute opener was the least West Ham deserved.

Glorious chances were spurned by Sebastien Haller and Jarrod Bowen either side of half-time, when Solskjaer slung on Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford in place of Donny van de Beek and Edinson Cavani.

Fernandes laid on the hitherto ineffective Pogba for a sumptuous 25-yard equaliser before exquisite finishes from Greenwood and Rashford put away a deflated West Ham.