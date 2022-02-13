Goals from Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker gave the visitors a deserved lead at the break, with Antonio Conte's men producing a dire performance and failing to test Jose Sa adequately in the opening period.

Although they managed a better second-half performance, Spurs were unable to find a way past a Wolves backline with a better defensive record than all bar Manchester City in this Premier League season.

Out-of-form Spurs have now lost three consecutive league games, and the last time a Conte-managed team did likewise was Atalanta in November 2009.

Wolves, looking to bounce back from a midweek loss to Arsenal, required just five minutes to take the lead. Hugo Lloris got down to stop Ruben Neves' strike before inexplicably flapping at Dendoncker's tame rebound, allowing Jimenez to volley home.

The France goalkeeper was again at fault when the visitor doubled its lead on 17 minutes, with his terrible pass inviting Wolves to press high, and Dendoncker tapped in his first goal of the campaign after initially hitting the post.

A furious Conte changed system when bringing on Dejan Kulusevski before the half-hour mark, but tame efforts from Harry Kane and Son Heung-min were the sum of Spurs' poor first-half efforts.

The visitor almost started the second half in the same manner as the first, when Jimenez forced a crucial save from Lloris at his near post, before Kane finally tested Sa twice before the hour mark.

Harry Winks' deflected volley clipped the post as the hosts tried to up the ante, before Kulusevski went close with a well-struck effort.

Wolves were content to sit deep and held on for what could be a crucial result in their own charge for European football, Sa making a fine late stop from Cristian Romero's header.