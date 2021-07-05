Rumours of Kane's impending exit have swirled for months, with Spurs reportedly rejecting a £100million bid from Premier League champions Manchester City last month as the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain also circle.

But former Juventus executive Fabio Paratici – now managing director of football at Tottenham – heaped praise on Kane, saying Spurs want the England captain to remain as Nuno Espirito Santo takes over in London.

"Keeping him is not just my goal, it's our goal as a club," Paratici told Sky Sports.

"I can't wait to watch him play live, I've been really lucky in the past years because I've watched a lot of top players and strikers, like Cristiano Ronaldo, Carlos Tevez, Alvaro Morata, Gonzalo Higuain, and many more which now I forgot about.

"Right now, he's one of the best strikers in the world. He's a complete player, really special. His physique is that of a real number nine, a true poacher, but he also has an incredibly refined technique.

"He's a team player, but he's a finisher at the same time, so really I believe he is among the top three in the world."

All of those attributes of course make Kane among the most sought-after players in the transfer market as well.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy made clear in an interview posted to the team's official website last month that he believes his duty is to "protect the club," which he claims were hit harder than any other Premier League club in terms of lost revenue during the coronavirus pandemic.

Statements like that and Kane's reported desire to leave on the heels of a seventh-placed Premier League finish have made the 27-year-old a sought-after commodity even though three years remain on his deal.

Kane was asked about his situation during a media conference at Euro 2020 and said his entire focus was on the tournament.

Along those lines, Paratici confirmed he has not spoken with Kane since being appointed at Tottenham last month.

"I haven't heard from him yet because I don't want to bother the players who are busy at the Euros, it doesn't seem fair to me," he said. "They're focused on their own goals with their national teams."