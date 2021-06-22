Kane reportedly wants to leave Tottenham amid links with Premier League champions City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Spurs are reluctant to sell the star Tottenham and England forward.

City are offering up Gabriel Jesus as they look to sign either Kane or Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland, claims The Times.

ROUND-UP

- Sky Sport reports Inter is expecting PSG to make a new bid for star full-back Achraf Hakimi in the next few days. Chelsea and Bayern Munich have also been linked.

- United want Villarreal defender Paul Torres in a swap deal, claims the Manchester Evening News. United are keen to bolster their defence and have also been linked with moves for free agent Sergio Ramos, Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane, Sevilla's Jules Kounde and Cristian Romero of Atalanta.

- Mundo Deportivo says LaLiga champion Atletico Madrid is interested in Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne. The Italy international is heading into the final year of his contract at Napoli. Barcelona, Milan and Liverpool have been linked previously.

- Juventus will open talks with Sassuolo for star midfielder Manuel Locatelli, according to Sky Sport. Locatelli has also been linked with Inter, Madrid and City.

- Marca reports Milan could make a move for Madrid defender Alvaro Odriozola, who is a target should the Rossoneri fail to retain the services of United's Diogo Dalot.