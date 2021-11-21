United parted ways with club legend Solskjaer on Sunday a day after a 4-1 reverse versus the Hornets, their heaviest defeat against a promoted side since September 1989.

The result at Vicarage Road capped a turbulent period for Solskjaer, in which he oversaw a 5-0 loss against Liverpool – their largest margin of defeat against the Reds and the first time they had trailed by four goals at half-time in the Premier League – before a 2-0 humbling by Manchester City.

Saturday proved to be the final straw for Solskjaer and United, who have promoted Michael Carrick to take charge temporarily, are already searching for a new interim appointment until the end of the season when they will then look to make a permanent move for a new manager.

But Rooney is not expecting an offer from his former club as he insisted he is happy managing Derby County, who edged past Championship leaders Bournemouth on Sunday.

"I speak to people at Manchester United on a regular basis so I'm sure if they were to come calling it would have already happened," Rooney, who is United's all-time top scorer with 253 goals across all competitions, told reporters.

"I'm committed to Derby County and until someone says 'you're not welcome to be the manager here' I’m here."

Rooney collected 16 trophies during his time at Old Trafford, with most of those coming under Alex Ferguson who has seen United sack four managers since he stepped away from the dugout in 2013.

The former England international referenced those days under Ferguson as he questioned some of the United players' commitment levels in Solskjaer's final game against Watford.

He added: "Could the players have done more? 100 per cent.

"I was so disappointed watching that game at Watford. As a manager you know you can set the team up, prepare, shape them but there is no excuse for some of them performances.

"None at all. I've seen players waving their arms around, giving the ball away, blaming other people. It's not acceptable. I'd be very angry if that was my players doing that.

"When you look at a club like Manchester United it is one of, if not the, biggest club. Those players are in a privileged position to play for them. With the players they have, they have to show more.

"I'm not saying they have to win the league or the Champions League, they just have to do more, show the fans they are working and playing for the club.

"That is the least you expect as a fan. Results may vary but you have to at least be willing to put the effort in.

"I remember Sir Alex Ferguson saying to me: 'the hardest thing to do in life is to work hard every day.' Whatever you're doing, it's so true."