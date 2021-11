Manchester United has confirmed the departure of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following Sunday's (AEDT) Premier League defeat to Watford.

Our farewell interview with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ❤#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 21, 2021

The pressure has been building on Solskjaer throughout the season, but the 4-1 loss at Vicarage Road – its fifth defeat in seven league matches – proved the final straw.

The former striker's future was reportedly decided during a long board meeting after the match before a mutual agreement over his exit was reached.