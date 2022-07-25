Ronaldo missed United's tour of Thailand and Australia and has yet to take part in any pre-season training sessions, with that being put down to family reasons.

The 37-year-old, who is said to have asked for a move away from Old Trafford, has instead been training in Portugal.

With United back at their Carrington training base this week after returning from Australia, The Athletic has reported that Ronaldo is due to fly into England on Tuesday (AEST).

It is not known if the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will take part in training on Tuesday, but United is said to consider the latest development a positive one.

The ongoing speculation over Ronaldo's future comes less than a year after he returned to the club from Juventus.

Ronaldo scored 18 Premier League goals last season – only Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min (both 23) netted more – but United still finished in sixth with its lowest ever points tally in the competition.

He scored 24 goals in all competitions in 2021-2022, which is 14 more than next-best Bruno Fernandes. No other United player reached double figures in a dire season.

Ronaldo has yet to link up with Erik ten Hag, but United's new head coach reiterated this week that the former Real Madrid star is part of his plans for this season and possibly beyond.

"It is clear – he is not for sale," Ten Hag said. "I planned with having him and I am looking forward to working with him.

"I am well-informed he also has an option [for a further season]."

United has just two more friendlies to go, against Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano next weekend, before kicking off its Premier League campaign on 8 August.