The England striker, who missed from 12 yards in the 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace last month, made no mistake this time at Old Trafford as United ended a three-game winless league run.

Leicester had only beaten the Red Devils once in 20 attempts prior to this encounter, but an unbeaten start to 2019-2020 saw it arrive in confident mood and it forced David de Gea into one or two important saves.

Brendan Rodgers' side could not turn possession into regular meaningful chances, as Harry Maguire produced an accomplished display against his old club to help United to three points.

United's bright start yielded a breakthrough eight minutes in, Rashford dispatching a confident penalty after he had been barged over by Caglar Soyuncu.

An earlier save by De Gea from James Maddison offered a glimpse of Leicester's threat, and Ben Chilwell forced the United goalkeeper into another good stop with a half-volley.

Leicester grew into the game but found it difficult to create openings, and United twice came close just after half-time through Juan Mata and Daniel James.

James wasted another decent opening after good work from substitute Fred, before Rashford's dipping free-kick clipped the woodwork, but it counted for little as United saw out just a second win in their last six home games.

United begins its UEFA Europa League campaign at home to Astana on Friday (AEST) before heading to West Ham United in the league three days later. Leicester has a week off before hosting Tottenham Hotspur.