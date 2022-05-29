WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAYS and more via MUTV on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

After a disappointing spell as interim manager, the prospect of Rangnick remaining part of United's plans had appeared to fade.

He was appointed Austria's new coach last month, and that only heightened the likelihood he would move on.

Now United has confirmed Rangnick, who was considered an outstanding strategist when he joined the club, would not be part of its plans in the future.

It means Erik ten Hag, the manager brought in from Ajax on a three-year deal, will not be working with the man he has succeeded.

United, announcing the clean break, said: "We would like to thank Ralf Rangnick for his efforts as interim manager over the past six months.

"By mutual agreement, Ralf will now focus solely on his new role as manager of the Austria national team and will not therefore be taking up a consultancy role at Old Trafford.

"We would like to wish Ralf the best of luck in this next chapter of his career."

Rangnick stepped in as interim boss when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in November 2021, with the initial intention being he would move into an advisory role at the end of the season.

United's often dismal performances and squad harmony came under intense scrutiny under Rangnick.

It trailed a jarring 35 points behind champion Manchester City in the 2021-2022 campaign, finishing in a disappointing sixth place.

Rangnick suggested he could balance working for both United and Austria, but that plan has now been knocked on the head.

United has failed to win a trophy since 2017, while its most recent Premier League title came in Alex Ferguson's final season in charge in the 2012-2013 campaign.