The Reds beat Wolves 3-1 on the final day of the Premier League season, though were denied the title after a Manchester City comeback victory against Aston Villa.

Origi could not be a part of the game after suffering a muscle injury, but was presented with a guard of honour from his team-mates as well as some parting gifts after the win.

The Belgian is out of contract at the end of the season, with reports suggesting he is set to move to Serie A champions Milan.

Origi was full of praise for the club he has played for since 2015.

"Unbelievable years I've had here," he said. "To be able to soak this in with all the fans... I just feel amazing. This goes beyond words.

"It's an unbelievable club. It goes beyond something I could expect. When you experience it, that's when you know how big this club is, how unbelievable the people are, the atmospheres, the Champions League nights... the people, the staff, the players - it's been a joy."

Origi made 107 Premier League appearances for Liverpool, scoring 22 goals, though only 34 of those appearances were starts.

The 27-year-old developed a reputation as a super-sub, scoring some iconic late goals for the Reds against the likes of Everton, Barcelona and even earlier this season in the reverse fixture against Wolves.

"I'm always trying to put the team first and I knew trying to be the best Divock I can be, trying to be the best player I can be and then trying to help the team as much as possible, and trust that the coach will make the right decisions [was me putting the team first]," he added.

"If it depends on me, I want to be on the pitch every single minute but even more than that, I want to win and we have an unbelievable group, we achieved so many great things.

"Hopefully one more important game where we can achieve a bit more, but yeah it's been an honour and a joy."

Origi did not rule himself out of being involved in Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris, but fittingly put the team first.

"We are assessing right now so don't want to say too much, but the focus is now on the team," he said.