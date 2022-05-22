WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAYS and more via Liverpool TV on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Jurgen Klopp's men trailed to an early Pedro Neto goal, before Sadio Mane equalised, with Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson belatedly scoring to seal all three points.

With Manchester City trailing Aston Villa 2-0 while Wolves were holding Liverpool, there was hope among the home fans, but that was soon extinguished as Pep Guardiola's City came back to win 3-2 and clinch the title, scoring three times in four minutes.

This was a disappointing blow for the Reds, although they can still win their third trophy of the season next Sunday (AEST) when they face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final in Paris.